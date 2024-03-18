“Dinning with the devil and dicing in Hell” – Here are the great 9 SINS of Bongo Ideas

- Advertisement -

Despite being kidnapped and later returning home about 4 days ago; The tale of Bongo Idea’s historical clash with a set of yet-to-be-identified macho men has refused to exit social media trends.

Initially, it was reported that the daredevil blogger was picked up by some officers of the Ghana Police Service.

Later, the national security agency was accused as the security force behind the Rambo-style apprehension of Bongo Ideas.

However, the two security agencies have released official press statements to disassociate themselves from the ‘arrest’ of Bongo Ideas.

As of the publication of this article, the main reason behind Bongo Ideas’ arrest is yet to be known but his last Tweet about the marriage of Ghana’s first couple has been linked to his apprehension by the unkonwn gunmen.

Who according to his sister’s account, mercilessly tortured him.

As expected, some Ghanaians on social media who have always waited for days like this have openly expressed their happiness over Bongo Idea’s tragedy.

One of these people is @Mr_Ceyram on X formerly Twitter who has criticised the people clamouring for sympathy for Bongo Ideas.

Bongo foot soldiers fool pass. How are you asking me to show empathy for Bongo Ideas? pic.twitter.com/yc3VdWtnSn — Torgbuigà?? (@Mr_Ceyram) March 17, 2024

Prior to his tweet about the first couple, Bongo Ideas has gained notoriety on social media for attacking public figures unprovoked by using the most vile of words of his victims.

Now, we are going to take a look at some of the popular attacking tweets of Bongo Ideas that made it into the headlines before he was ‘ambushed’.

As submitted by some social media users, Bongo Ideas’ probably dines with the devil and dices in HELL – The reason his entire being and existence thrives on negativity

In November 2022, Bongo Ideas accused Davido of playing a part in the death of his son.

He accused the Afrobeat star and blamed him for his son’s death.

Pained Davido later replied to his accusations inside his DMs which Bongo Ideas himself shared a screenshot of their conversation on X

On 3rd May 2023, Bongo Ideas accused skitmaker SK Dele of using his mother for sacrifice to gain fame.

He tweeted; “A Ghanaian skit maker lost his mom in January and by May his random Amapiano track is miraculously trending. LOL! Nbs grace and sacrifice.

When Ghanaian Journalist Nathan Quao married, Bongo Ideas body-shamed his wife and said her size was too big for the media man.

Serwaa Amihere has also not been spared from the jaw of Bongo Ideas, in a tweet that raised eyebrows, the blogger accused the ace broadcaster of artificially enhancing her body.

On 11 November 2022, Bongo Ideas accused Sarkodie of cheating on his wife and went ahead to tag Tracey in a tweet to prepare for her replacement in the rap icon’s life.

On 26th April 2023, Bongo Ideas completely rubbished the reign of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

He suggested n a tweet that the Asante monarch has been more of harm than good to his people.

For Nana Aba Anamoah, Bongo Ideas accused her of destroying Dr Kwabena Duffour’s investments – Citing the exit of almost all the top journalists at GhOne TV.

Just like Sarkodie, Stonebowy was also accused of cheating on his wife with a slayqueen who resides in the US (New Jersey) to be precise.

Amidst all these, Bongo Ideas had always taunted his critics that he’s the devil’s advocate and always on his side.

On 20th August 2023, Bongo Ideas accused Mcbrown’s husband of cheating on her and being an Accra playboy.

In a Facebook post, he expressed that the veteran actress made a terrible mistake marrying Maxwell Mensah.