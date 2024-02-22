“Directors and producers knack us but we can’t report else they’ll blacklist us” – Vicky Zugah

- Advertisement -

Multiple award winning Ghanaian actress, Vicky Zugah has explained what could be the reason why many victims of sexual harassment in the movie industry fear to boldly name and shame perpetrators.

In an interview on Joy FM, the seasoned actress said some victims shy away from reporting harassment cases because they risk being blackballed by the industry.

“In this part of the world when you’re this vocal they think that you’re not wife material.

So, if you’re a woman who is hoping to get married one day or who is aspiring to be maybe a politician, or any other figure, then you don’t need to say these things on air or expose yourself like this because you will be blacklisted,” she said.

She also emphasised that the criticisms from the general public are sometimes ill towards victims who come out to name and shame their predators.

According to her, these criticisms shelf victims who are not assured of public support and hence decide to let sleeping dogs lie.