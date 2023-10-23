Manage the rest for me: Dispatch rider eats half of client’s food, delivers leftover

- Advertisement -

A vendor has shared her ill-experience at the hands of a dispatch rider who ate half of a food ordered by a first-time customer.

According to the business owner, the rider consumed a portion of the small chops and then delivered the remainder to the customer.

She further emphasized that the customer in question was a first-time patronage, underscoring the severity of the situation.

The video has since been trailed with reactions from netizens with many expressing their view saying that the delivery dispatch rider should face consequences for jeopardizing her business.

