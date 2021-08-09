type here...
Disregard reports that Ghanaian passport holders can travel visa-free to UAE – Embassy

By Kweku Derrick
The Embassy of Ghana in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has refuted reports that Ghanaian and UAE passport holders can now travel across both countries without a visa following the approval of the Visa Waiver Agreement between the two countries. 

The agreement to offer visa-free entry to Ghanaians and UAE passport holders was approved by Parliament on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

According to details of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Government of Ghana and the UAE, the agreement on a mutual exemption of entry visa requirements is in respect of diplomatic, service/special and ordinary passport holders.

But Ghana’s envoy in the UAE has clarified that even though the agreement has been ratified by the Parliament of Ghana, the processes for its implementation have not been completed.

In a statement dated August 9, the Embassy urged the general public to disregard the reports assuring that it will “officially communicate any changes to the current entry visa regime” when the agreement comes into force.

“It has come to the attention of the Embassy that the publications on the internet on social media seem to suggest that Ghana passport holders can now travel visa-free to the United Arab Emirates…”

“The Embassy urges the public to disregard all such publications and messages,” the statement said.

Read Full Statement Below

