Entertainment

DJ Khaled set to visit Ghana after meeting with Ghanaian YouTuber, Wode Maya – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Ace Ghanaian YouTuber, Wode Maya, has found his name in the internet trends following his link up with global music icon and executive, DJ Khaled in Barbados.

The meeting tho unplanned and unexpected was historic because it brought together two influential personalities from separate fields.

The meeting took place against the backdrop of Barbados, which added a new twist to the encounter.

The connection hinted to potential future initiatives that might cross the worlds of entertainment and digital content creation, including DJ Khaled’s promise to visit Ghana.

Check out the video below

