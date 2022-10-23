type here...
Entertainment

DJ Slim sacked me from ABN Radio One – Yaa Nicky drops fillas (Video)

By Mr. Tabernacle
Yaa-Nicky-(L)-DJ-Slim-(R)
Popular Kumasi-based Radio Presenter Yaa Nicky has made some profound revelations following her exit from Dr Kwaku Oteng’s ABN Radio One to Media General’s Akoma FM all in Kumasi.

Yaa Nicky formerly with ABN Radio One raised to become a force to be reckoned with in the Kumasi Media Sphere as a result of the show she hosted in the evenings on the aforementioned radio station.

She hosted a late-night adult show where she talks about matters regarding sex and marriage. Her style of approach to hosting the show got her to the bar as the listeners loved every bit of her delivery on the radio.

Her stay at ABN Radio One was short-lived after she was shown the exit door from the station by DJ Kwaku Slim, one of the most influential radio/Media personalities we have in Ghana.

DJ Slim is currently the Business Manager for ABN Radio One.

In an interview with GHpage TV’s Rashad Kojo Emmanuel, Yaa Nicky bared it all stating that she was asked by DJ Slim to halt her show, in other words, she was sacked without any reason.

Yaa Nicky went on to say she when was at Radio One, she somewhat became the face of the station even though her show was aired once a week. This was due to the fact that she did the extra for the station.

    Source:GHPAGE

