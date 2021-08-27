DJ Switch honoured by Instagram

- Advertisement -

American photo and video sharing social networking service, Instagram have honoured Ghana’s very own youngest Disc Jockey DJ Switch. This is one of the many times the TV3 talented Kids winner has gone international.

DJ Switch born Erica Armah Bra-Bulu Tandoh has been featured in a new post by Instagram on its 417 million followers.

The photo and video sharing app acknowledged the now internationally accepted and talented DJ Switch sharing her photo a beautiful caption that summarises her profession and personage.

“I feel like I am doing something that creates a galaxy beyond the Andromeda Galaxy. I’m a person who uses music to connect with people’s souls. My attitude and style of DJing either make you smile or laugh and basically switches up your mood … My goal is always to pump up the room and people,” ?the post quoted DJ Switch to have said.

It continued that “after winning a TV talent competition, Erica went on to become the youngest recipient of Ghana’s annual DJ award at the age of 10. “I am discovering new versions of myself and passions each day,” says Erica, who also sings, raps, dances, writes poetry, acts and does motivational speeches. She also has her own nonprofit organization, the DJ Switch Foundation, which seeks to change lives through music”.

“The foundation focuses on encouraging quality education, teaching health and well-being, and supporting gender equality globally,” she explains. “I have had the opportunity to become an inspiration to my community, the young people in the world and especially young girls. It means a lot to me to enable other people my age and from places like Ghana to pursue their creativity,” ?Instagram concluded.

The post on the platform has since gathered over 323,057 likes and more than 6000 comments from Instagram users around the world.