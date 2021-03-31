The new term popularly used by men is ‘Fear woman’ and this term came as a result of the sort of treatment they received from women they liked and fell in love with.

A man has taken to social media to share a story of how a man found out that four children with his wife he perceived were his turned out the other way.

According to the narrator, he had his heartbroken by his wife who cheated on him. He went in to conduct a DNA test and when the results were released, it came out that he is the biological father of his son.

He went ahead and revealed that though he was shedding tears of joy another man who had also come to the same hospital for DNA was left heartbroken when he found out none of his four children was actually his blood.

