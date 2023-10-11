Just In: DNA test reportedly confirms Mohbad is the father of his son, Liam Light

- Advertisement -

According to skit maker OGB Cultist, a friend of the late, Mohbad, DNA test has been conducted on his son, Liam, confirming that Mohbad is indeed the father.

This statement comes amid previous claims that Mohbad, might not be the father of Liam Light. Nigerian bloggers and vloggers such as Kemi and VeryDarkMan championed this agenda.

OGB wrote, “DNA test confirms Mohbad is the father of his son.”

In response to this report, concerned individuals have taken to the comment section to express their opinions.

See his post below