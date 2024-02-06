“Do not divorce your husband if he is cheating” – Lady lectures wives

- Advertisement -

A middle-aged Nigerian woman has taken to social media to educate her fellow ladies on divorce and cheating and according to her, a woman should not divorce her husband because he is cheating.

The lady who goes by the handle as @tinukevibes shared her perspective on divorce on her Instagram page as she questioned why a woman would divorce her husband because he cheated on her because a man is entitled to cheat in his lifetime.

In the viral clip, she argued that man can’t stay with only one woman for too long hence he will also want to engage in sexual connection with other women. Men will cheat even though they try to be faithful to their wives.

She added if a woman divorces her husband because he cheats, after she divorces him it is not guaranteed that the other man she will marry won’t cheat on her; a woman might eventually involved in polyandry if she continues to divorce her husband because he is cheating. All men will cheat.

In her words;

“If he did not cheat wetin he gain, so your husband should be in this life without cheating, how many years did he wants to use in this life, he should not cheat at all. Is it possible for him to eat rice alone or beans alone everyday, will he not be tired?”

Women should quit monitoring their husbands and their movements to avoid implicating themselves and bringing trouble into their homes.

She concluded “Let him cheat in peace”