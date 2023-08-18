type here...
HEALTH CHECK: Does eating oats make your butt bigger?
Health

HEALTH CHECK: Does eating oats make your butt bigger?

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Before and After butt enlargement photos of Salma Mumin
Oats made from the edible seeds of oat grass has been said by many ladies to be the secret to their bigger and well-rounded buttocks. But is this true? Let’s find out.

What do oats actually do?

  1. Aids muscle growth and restoration

Oats has a variety of vitamins and minerals that are beneficial to overall health and well-being, such as iron, magnesium, and zinc. These nutrients aid in muscle growth and restoration, but they will not cause your thighs and glutes to grow bigger.

  1. It gives you energy.
    Oats are high in carbs, which give you energy for your exercises and aid in the replenishment of glycogen stores in your muscles after working out

Can oats give you a bigger butt?

When it comes to developing a big butt or any muscle gain at all, diet is only one of the things you need to do. Strength and resistance exercises like squats, lunges, and deadlifts are critical for promoting muscle growth and boosting strength. Even the most nutritious food will not result in considerable muscle development without frequent strength training.

How to eat oats to have a bigger butt

Eating oats before you workout will help you energize your exercises and stimulate muscular building.

For a quick and easy breakfast, try adding oats to a protein drink, mixing them with Greek yoghurt and berries.

Buy rolled oats, steel-cut oats, or unflavored instant oatmeal. This way, you can use high-calorie, healthy components while limiting additional sugar.

Then, instead of water, use milk for added calories and protein,

Followed by nutritious toppings like almonds, walnuts, flaxseed, hemp seeds, dates, and apricots as dried fruit, pure peanut butter, and honey.

Finally, top your oats with fresh or frozen fruit.
While certain foods can provide the calories and nutrients required for muscular growth, they cannot help your muscles grow on their own.

Eating oats is not a magic trick that helps the butt get bigger; it is a combination of the right diet, strength training, and rest that can give you the butt you desire.

