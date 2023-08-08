type here...
Dog gives hot chase to its owner’s ex-girlfriend after she showed up at his house uninvited [Video]

By Kweku Derrick
Updated:
dog chases away owners ex-girlfriend during unvited visit
A Nigerian lady had a narrow escape from the jaws of her ex-boyfriend’s dog after she visited his apartment without first informing him about her visit.

The young woman was given a hot chase by her former lover’s pet the moment she arrived at his doorstep and had to run to save her life.

A video posted on social media showed the hilarious yet heart-stopping moment the dog pursued her out of the house as though it had some animosity against her.

The lady was filmed majestically walking up the stairs leading up to his house when the canine quickly ran out and engaged her in a hot pursuit.

Amid screams, she took to her heals as she fled the compound without hesitation.

Watch the video below.

The dog’s owner could be heard laughing in the background which suggested that he liked what his pet did.

Source:GHPage

