A Nigerian man named Victor Williams is in the grips of the police after he allegedly stole a bank cheque belonging to his ex-employer Alhaji Adekunle Moshood.

The suspect was arrested by the Lagos State Police Command and arraigned before a Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on three counts of stealing and forgery on Thursday.

He was accused of also forging Moshood’s signature on the cheque and withdrawing over N2 million (GH¢64,735) from the account, which he subsequently transferred N2m (GH¢51,788) into his personal account.

However, Williams pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The police prosecutor, Thomas Nurudeen, told the court that the offence contravened and is punishable under Sections 411 and 287(1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.

Delivering judgment, Magistrate P. E. Nwaka granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two responsible sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case till 9th of May, 2023.