The Chairman of the Board of Trutees of the National Cathedral has urged Ghanaians to donate towards the building of the edifice.

According to her, economic hardships are transient thus Ghanaians would certainly rise about the challenge and emerge victorious.

In a message to Ghanaians, Dr Joyce Aryee of the Salt and Light Ministries said despite the hardship in Ghana, the citizens must not forget to donate towards the building of the National Cathedral

“I have lived through the worst economic times and I know economic times are transient. Never mind how difficult times are, some people will still support the building of the National Cathedral and That’s what we are looking for.”

President Akufo-Addo has maintained that regardless of all the challenges that his government might face, he would ensure the National Cathedral was built before the end of his tenure.

A shortcode was unveiled for Ghanaians to donate towards the building of the National Cathedral, an initiative that has yielded some results.

The General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Rev. Paul Frimpong Manso, has said it is unfair on the part of Christians not to contribute to the building of the National Cathedral.

Speaking at the Assemblies of God Church’s 30th Biennial General Conference. According to Rev. Frimpong Manso, the devil is destroying the notion of the Cathedral’s construction by utilising the nation’s polarisation.

“If we think that the best belongs to the Lord, do they want us to build the cathedral in a certain corner?”

“Please the 70% Christians, let us be fair and take the opportunity and contribute. It is doable if everyone will pay Ghc100 a month or less…,”

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has maintained that in the face of glaring economic challenges, the National Cathedral will be constructed to the glory of the Lord.