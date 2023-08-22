“Don’t blame the government, Christians are responsible for 70% of all corruption in the country” — Osafo-Marfo

- Advertisement -

Senior Presidential Advisor to the President, Yaw Osafo-Marfo has said corruption is growing from bad to worse in the country.

According to him, the Church must play a crucial role in combating corruption in the country.

Addressing the 23rd General Meeting of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana at Kwahu Abetifi in the Eastern Region, over the weekend, the former Finance, and Education Minister questioned how we defend the Christian faith when 70 percent of all monies siphoned illegally from the public purse every year were stolen by Christians.

“If there is that much decay in our body politics, the Christian community has a role to play. 70% of the population is Christianity so what kind of message do we continuously give to that population of the country, what kind of moral lesson are we able to put through this huge percentage? If we are not able to do anything to make certain changes then Christianity itself has a problem in terms of making our words work,” he stated.

Osafo-Marfo added: “I think we need to go back and visit the drawing board to see what we should do as a Christian group to influence the behavior of the system, is it that your preaching’s your moral lessons are now not effective? We should ask a few questions, if indeed 70% of us are Christians and corruption begins to go from bad to worse what is really happening we need to do some retrospection and as a country together with the government take certain actions to redeem the nation from corruption.”

He also indicated that the high rate of graduate unemployment in Ghana is scary and becoming a national security threat.

He blamed the situation on the education system which has departed from hands-on skills training to theory based.

He stated that he is not comfortable with how Universities almost all universities in Ghana continue to offer humanity courses rather than technical programme.