“Don’t date a girl who can’t buy her basic needs”- A Ghanaian lady finally says the truth

A Ghanaian Lady identified as Miss Nyarkoa on social media has advised men to make it a point not to date women who can’t afford their basic needs.

In a video she posted on her social media pages, Miss Nyarkoa indicated that any lady who cannot afford certain basic needs like transportation, the attires she wears, data for her phone, or food to eat, is not ready for a relationship.

She advised guys who are dating such ladies to break up with them because they are just hungry and not ready to build a successful relationship.

This new revelation is not sitting well with some ladies who feels the lady’s opinions is a shade to them as they are fond of asking their partners for all their needs.

The guys on the other hand are very happy with the lady and trails her page with loads of praises.