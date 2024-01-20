“Don’t destroy my name if you will not help me” – Funny Face cautions colleagues

- Advertisement -

Multiple award winning Ghanaian comedian, Funny Face took to his Facebook page to share the current state of his predicaments.

According to him, some industry players who have nothing to offer him have been tarnishing his image to cooperate businesses he deals with.

He cautioned his colleagues not to tarnish his image to his helpers if they will not offer any assistance to him.

The comic actor also lamented over his inability to see his children with his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, in about four years.

Funny Face shared that he is going through hell as what to even eat these has now become a very big problem.

According to him, he has lost all ambassadorial deals and genuine people who used to willingly give him a helping hand.

He added that he has not been able to see her daughters for a very long time due to his financial situation.

According to him, even though he wishes to see his girls, he has not been able to visit them because he is broke.