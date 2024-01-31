- Advertisement -

Afrobeats sensation, Kelvyn Boy debunked the misconception that smokers and drug users are inherently dirty and rowdy and challenged the stereotypes surrounding them.

The “Mea’ hitmaker took to X, and revealed that some of the wealthiest and cleanest individuals he knows are heavy and chronic smokers.

“smokers are dirty and rowdy…maybe then but I know some of the richest and cleanest of humans who are heavy smokers Dead that thought today”, he wrote.

Kelvyn Boy disclosed that he himself used to smoke but has since quit, cautioning against drug use.

“your favorite artiste smokes for crying out loud. But I’ve quit. Don’t do drugs guys.” he added.