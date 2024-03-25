If you don’t have any sensible thing to say shut up!- Netizens drag Lilwin’s wife for forcing Ghanaians to support her husband

- Advertisement -

Social media users have descended heavily on Maame Serwaa, the wife of Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin.

Maame Serwaa took to social media to solicit support from Ghanaians in promoting “A Country Called Ghana” produced by her husband.

In a viral video, the actor’s wife is seen driving while busily addressing the issue of Ghanaians failing to support her husband.

According to her, Lilwin is trying his best to project the Ghanaian movie industry globally but instead of Ghanaians supporting him, they are pulling him down.

She noted that when her husband dies now, Ghanaians would show him love by posting him and his works but have refused to support him whilst he is alive.

Reacting to this, Ghanaians have angrily descended on Maame Serwaa.

A netizen replying to the video posted by the actor via his official Instagram handle wrote “You’re here seeking for support but do you support others yourself? Madam rest wai”.

just tell your husband to stop all these hatered comments n insults online anyhow na wagyimi too much..now that he is sue lil wayne wanna make it look like he was kidding sia?”, another netzien wrote.