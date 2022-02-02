- Advertisement -

A gorgeous wedding guest whose only crime was to “dress-to-kill” at her friend’s wedding ceremony has responded to the outrage her outfit has triggered on social media.

Videos in circulation online show the wedding guest adorned in a well-tailored traditional ensemble looking like the bride as she attended the Kente-themed traditional wedding.

The style and pattern of her kente shared a close resemblance to what the bride wore for her traditional wedding ceremony, except for the colours that differentiated them.

According to observers, the unnamed wedding guest looked more sophisticated than the main bride, making her the centre of attraction to every eye that spotted her.

Many who are outraged believe the guest mischievously showed up for the event looking better than the bride in looks and costume.

However, the woman has come out to refute the claims insisting that it wasn’t a deliberate attempt to outshine the bride in any way.

In an audio attributed to her, she stated emphatically did not go to the wedding with the intent of stealing the show.

She further indicated that no one can tell her how to dress for an occasion and if any of her friends cannot withstand her fashion sense to this wedding, then none of them should invite her for such occasions because she can’t lower her standard to please people.

Ghanaians have shared varying opinions about the wedding videos in circulation.

Some have expressed gross dissatisfaction over the guest’s choice of outfit:

One user wrote: “No one is doing this on my wedding day pls

Another said: “If you do this on my day I’ll call an uber for you straight up”

Other’s also lauded her for looking good for the occasion.

One person said: “There is nothing wrong with what she’s wearing, the style is even simple, she is pretty and the dress fits her body. She wore it gracefully.”

Another wrote: “This is the kind of guest I want on my wedding day oooo. Come and shine and let have fun together. I love it”

Another added: “If I was the bride, I would be honoured to have my guests, especially the Ladies bring their A+ game! I mean, we really need to stop being so sensitive.”