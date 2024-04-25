Don’t leave Ghana if you have over GHS 50k in your account – GH man living abroad advises

- Advertisement -

As the allure of seeking greener pastures abroad continues to attract many Ghanaian youths, one man loving abroad has issued a heartfelt plea urging people planning to travel abroad to reconsider their decision.

The man’s advice comes amidst a growing trend of young Ghanaians seeking opportunities abroad, driven by the belief that life outside the country offers better prospects for success and prosperity.

In a self made video, he offered a sobering perspective, urging individuals with substantial savings in their bank accounts to think twice before embarking on the journey.

According to the man, those who have between ¢50,000 and ¢100,000 in their bank accounts are better off staying in Ghana and investing their money in business ventures.

He emphasized that the harsh living conditions and hand-to-mouth existence experienced by many in Europe make it challenging to achieve financial stability, even with a significant amount of savings.

“It will take you about 10 years to be able to raise that money,” – he cautioned in the video, highlighting the uphill battle faced by migrants in securing a comfortable living abroad.

He noted that the dream of a better life overseas often comes with unforeseen challenges and sacrifices, making it essential for individuals to carefully weigh their options before making such a life-altering decision.

The man’s statement has sparked a lively debate in the comments section, with some expressing agreement and appreciation for his insight, while others remain steadfast in their desire to pursue opportunities abroad regardless of their financial standing.