type here...
Subscribe
GhPageHealthRelationship“Don't let your boyfriend stop you from finding your future husband” –...
Relationship

“Don’t let your boyfriend stop you from finding your future husband” – Gen Z baddie advises colleagues

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

A Nigerian podcaster has stressed on why a woman should never let her current boyfriend prevent her from meeting her future true husband.

While speaking on the RelationshitPodcast, the podcaster dished out the advice to ladies.

According to her, just because a woman is in a relationship does not mean she should give up hunting for her husband as that will be very unwise.

Per her logic, guys are capable of failing a girl at some point, thus one must keep looking for a backup marriage while in a relationship with a partner.

The podcaster emphasized that many relationships are fleeting and that no matter how nice a man treats his girlfriend, it will not last.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Hence, the lady should keep herself open for better opportunities with other men.

TODAY

Monday, October 16, 2023
Accra
few clouds
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
88 %
2.2mph
20 %
Mon
83 °
Tue
83 °
Wed
83 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
82 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways