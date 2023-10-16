“Don’t let your boyfriend stop you from finding your future husband” – Gen Z baddie advises colleagues

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian podcaster has stressed on why a woman should never let her current boyfriend prevent her from meeting her future true husband.

While speaking on the RelationshitPodcast, the podcaster dished out the advice to ladies.

According to her, just because a woman is in a relationship does not mean she should give up hunting for her husband as that will be very unwise.

Per her logic, guys are capable of failing a girl at some point, thus one must keep looking for a backup marriage while in a relationship with a partner.

The podcaster emphasized that many relationships are fleeting and that no matter how nice a man treats his girlfriend, it will not last.

Hence, the lady should keep herself open for better opportunities with other men.