Nigerian author and social media influencer, Reno Omokri has advised men with weak finances to abort the idea of marriage because love alone is not enough to make a woman happy.

The former presidential aide, known for his philosophical writeups on his social media pages, put this advice out in one of his recent pieces.

According to him, when women base the choice of their life partners on how much wealth the man has hence, they should not be faulted because God naturally created them that way.

“No woman wants to marry to suffer. It does not make her a gold digger. God put that desire in her. She is not just thinking about

She is thinking about the children. If you’ve nothing but love, don’t marry. Wait until you can add money to love!” Omokri wrote on his Facebook page.

A screenshot of the post which has been circulated widely online has stirred mixed reactions, with many people agreeing with him while others disagree.

His advice appears to contradict those of other counsellors who say a man and a woman from humble backgrounds could start life and build it together for mutual enjoyment in the future.