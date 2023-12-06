Don’t marry hungry women, who can’t place you on monthly allowance – Daddy Freeze advises men

- Advertisement -

Popular Nigerian media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, aka Daddy Freeze, has advised men against dating women who are unable to give them a monthly allowance.

The controversial alpha male made this known in a recent Instagram live session with fans where he asserted that before choosing to get married, men had to be fearless in asking women how much will they get as their allowance monthly.

He further urged them to desist from marrying “hungry” women, saying “enough is enough.”

Daddy Freeze said, “Stop marrying girls that are hungry. Enough is enough! Before you marry a girl, ask her, ‘What are you going to do for me?’ Start asking. Start being bold. Ask her, ‘How much are you paying me as allowance monthly?’

“Any woman that cannot give you a monthly allowance is not worth your time. Stop marrying beneath you. Adenuga’s child will marry Dangote’s child. Have you ever seen any Adenuga’s child marry a bricklayer? Do you know who Dangote’s daughter married? She married the former Inspector General of Police’s son.

“Then you a whole man you’re going to marry someone that’s earning half of your salary or struggling to earn what you are earning.

“If you earn N10,000 per month, look for a woman that earn N30,000 per month. And the woman must be beautiful and curvy as well as good in the bedroom. Isn’t that how they rate us?.”