“Until God approves the relationship, don’t spend even 10 cedis on her” – Akumaa Mama Zimbi

Media personality Akumaa Mama Zimbi has advised men against spending to impress women.

According to her, until God approves the relationship, no man should spend even 10 Ghana cedis on a woman.

Speaking in an interview, Akumaa Mama Zimbi insinuated that a man must seek approval from God through prayer before deciding to spend on a woman.

She added that for the avoidance of doubt and heartbreak, men must be spiritually conscious about their potential partners and must only spend after getting the go-ahead from God.

To the young guys: Before you want to spend even 10 cedis on a lady, first pray about it. Seek God’s approval first to know if the person is the right partner for you before you go ahead and spend money on her. “This will not leave you disappointed later on in life,” she said.