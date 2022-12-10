type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsDon't take loans from these 19 institutions - BoG warns public
News

Don’t take loans from these 19 institutions – BoG warns public

By Kweku Derrick
Dr-Ernest-Addison-Bank-of-Ghana-1
Dr Ernest Addison, Governor of Bank-of-Ghana
- Advertisement -

The Central Bank of Ghana has cautioned members of the public against taking loans from some 19 unlicensed institutions.

In a statement, it said, “Bank of Ghana has observed that a number of unlicensed entities are engaged in the provision of loans to the Ghanaian public, in contravention of the Banks and Specialised Deposit-Taking Institutions Act, 2016 (Act 930). These illegal entities mostly employ the use of mobile applications and social media in their activities.”

It adds that “the activities of these unauthorized entities amount to non-adherence to consumer protection requirements and abuse of customer data and privacy laws.”

Among the entities providing loan services without a license from the Bank of Ghana include the following:

1. SikaPurse Quick Online loan

2. 4Cedi Instant Mobile loan application

3. Zidisha Online Loans

4. GhanaLending Application

5. ChasteLoan Application

6. LoanClub-Ghana Instant Loan

7. AdamfoPa Loan

8. MetaLending- Instant Cash Loan

9. Wohiasika Loan (Ghanaloan.net)

10. Boseafie – Bosea Micro-Credit

11. SikaKasa Online Lending

12. LoanPro – digital and instant loan

13. SikaWura Loan Application

14. BegyeBosea Loan

15. LendingPapa – Online Loans

16. CrestCash Loan

17. Credxter – Loans and Hire- Purchase

18. MobiLoan Application

19. Cedi Now – Cash Loans Application

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Saturday, December 10, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    66 %
    2.6mph
    20 %
    Sat
    87 °
    Sun
    87 °
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News