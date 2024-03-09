“Don’t touch me” – Watch as Dr Grace Boadu’s mother warns and almost beats woman during funeral

- Advertisement -

A little drama ensued while a set of people lined up to greet the family of the late Dr Grace Boadu in the course of her final funeral rites.

The people who had lined up to sympathise with the family of the late CEO of Grace Gift Herbal Clinic included veteran Ghanaian actress and radio presenter Naana Hayford.

While exchanging pleasantries with the bereaved family, the late Dr Grace Boadu’s mother nearly engaged in a scuffle with a woman who was with Naana Hayford.

As seen in a circulating video which was first published on social media by GhPage, the mourning mother who has cried her eyes out sternly warned the woman not to touch her.

In the video, Dr Grace Boadu’s mother who appeared visibly angry nearly landed a hot slap on the woman but was later calmed down by Nana Hayford who was right after the woman.

Despite still being in a complete state of mourning, Dr Grace Boadu’s mother was ready to fight to show her disdain for the woman.

Recall that yesterday, Afia Schwar dropped an explosive audio on social media in which the deceased herbal practitioner’s house help confirmed to her that her own people tasked her to poison her.

As stated by Prince in the audio, he was given a poisonous substance to mix with Dr Grace Boadu’s food and water.

In the now circulating audio, Prince further alleged that he was given the poisonous substances by one Sister Frema.

