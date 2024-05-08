Don’t vote for Mahama, he will destroy the good things I have done- Akufo Addo tells Ghanaians

The first gentleman of the country, president Akufo Addo has made a shocking disclosure ahead of the 2024 general election.

In a post sighted by ghpage.com, the president has bragged that he has done more than Napoleon could do to develop the country.

He noted that he does not want his legacy to go to waste, hence, Ghanaians should think deeply before casting their votes in the December 7 general election.

President Akufo Addo claims the only way his legacy would not be in vain is when Ghanaians vote against former president Mahama.

According to him, President Mahama, when voted for will dent his reputation and destroy his legacy.