She has doubled my money, she’s not a fraud -Nana Agradaa’s church member

A member of Nana Agradaa’s church has come to her defence amid allegations levelled against her that she has duped her members over millions of cedis.

In an interview following the scam news, one church member said that Evangelist Patricia popular as Nana Agradaa is not a fraud.

According to her, Nana Agradaa operates with the spirit of God; as such, she moves by direction as and when it comes from God.

In her statements to those who are crying foul and claiming to have been scammed by the ‘woman of God’ don’t know what they are saying cos, she has benefited from Agradaa’s money-doubling scheme.

Meanwhile, Prophet Kumchacha has reacted to the trending updated ‘sika gari’ scam by Nana Agradaa that has landed her in serious trouble.

The former fetish-priestess has given her critics a full topic to discuss and jubilate in the process because after she came to the internet to proclaim her repentance – A lot of social media users predicted she will go back to her old ways very soon.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Ghpage’s Abena Gold, Prophet Kumchacha showed no sign of pity for the people Nana Agradaa has allegedly scammed.

The leader and founder of Heaven’s Gate Ministries rebuked Nana Agradaa’s latest victims by describing them as a bunch of greedy-gullible people.

He continued that, if not for greediness, there’s no way the wailing persons would have willingly given their monies to Nana Agradaa to double for them.

Without mincing words, Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha described all the people who have suffered Nana Agradaa’s latest scam as fools and blockheaded morons.