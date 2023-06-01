type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNews"Eii" - Dr Bawumia screams after buying small Waakye from a vendor...
News

“Eii” – Dr Bawumia screams after buying small Waakye from a vendor which cost him GHc60

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
- Advertisement -

An old Video of H.E. The Vice President of The Republic of Ghana buying Waakye from a vendor during one of his visits at the time he had launched the Mobile Money Interoperability campaign.

In the video that has resurfaced on the internet, The Vice President of Ghana was in the company with other government officials stopped at a Waakye joint to purchase and also try the MMI.

After buying the Waakye Dr Bawumia asked for his charge. To his surprise, The Waakye, with wele, talia and egg in a disposable pack cost him GHc60. He screamed ‘Eii’ when the price was mentioned to him.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

    Source:GHPAGE

    TODAY

    Thursday, June 1, 2023
    Accra
    clear sky
    79.2 ° F
    79.2 °
    79.2 °
    89 %
    2.6mph
    0 %
    Thu
    81 °
    Fri
    84 °
    Sat
    82 °
    Sun
    84 °
    Mon
    86 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News