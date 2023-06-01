- Advertisement -

An old Video of H.E. The Vice President of The Republic of Ghana buying Waakye from a vendor during one of his visits at the time he had launched the Mobile Money Interoperability campaign.

In the video that has resurfaced on the internet, The Vice President of Ghana was in the company with other government officials stopped at a Waakye joint to purchase and also try the MMI.

After buying the Waakye Dr Bawumia asked for his charge. To his surprise, The Waakye, with wele, talia and egg in a disposable pack cost him GHc60. He screamed ‘Eii’ when the price was mentioned to him.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW