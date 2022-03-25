- Advertisement -

The cause of the death of Ghanaian radio and entertainment presenter Dr Cann has been revealed.

In a statement to announce the death of the presenter by his employees, the Global Media Alliance owners of Happ FM, it was revealed that DR Cann died on March 25, 2022 after a short illness.

Dr Cann dies: Cause of death revealed

Born Francis Ebo Cann, Dr Cann was one of the topmost entertainment presenters who worked with Accra-based Happy FM for years.

He was the host of ‘Showbiz Extra” a weekend entertainment show on Happy FM at the time of his sudden death. Dr Cann was also the host of “Ayeeko Ayeeko” on the same station.

Late Dr Cann

Dr Cann worked with Radio Winaby in Cape-Coast, GBC Radio in Accra and sunrise FM in Koforidua before joining Happy FM.

Dr Cann hails from Saltpod in the Central Region. Married to Mrs Dorcas CXann, Dr Cann left behind two sons; Nigel Cann and Nino Cann.