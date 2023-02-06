type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsDr Emmanuel Kojo Jones to stand as MP for Keta Constituency on...
News

Dr Emmanuel Kojo Jones to stand as MP for Keta Constituency on the ticket of NDC

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

Dr Emmanuel Kojo Jones-Mensah, according to a flyer circulating on the internet is prepared to contest as Member of Parliament for Keta Constituency.

From the fire, Dr Jones, the CEO of Empire Domus shall be contesting for the seat on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

As of the time of publication, Dr Jones hasn’t shared any flyer to confirm his MP intention however, it is comprehensive spread news that Jones is coming for Keta.

CHECK OUT THE FLYER

In other related news, the wife of Andrew, one-half of the music group Keche, Joana Gyan Cudjoe, has declared her intention to run for Parliament.

Joana Cudjoe announced her stance to stand for the position of Member of Parliament for Amenfi Central in the Western Region via a post on her official Instagram page.

She will run for MP in the 2024 general elections on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress – NDC.

    Source:GHPAGE

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, February 6, 2023
    Accra
    few clouds
    90 ° F
    90 °
    90 °
    66 %
    3.8mph
    20 %
    Mon
    90 °
    Tue
    84 °
    Wed
    84 °
    Thu
    84 °
    Fri
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News