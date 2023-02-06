Dr Emmanuel Kojo Jones to stand as MP for Keta Constituency on the ticket of NDC

- Advertisement -

Dr Emmanuel Kojo Jones-Mensah, according to a flyer circulating on the internet is prepared to contest as Member of Parliament for Keta Constituency.

From the fire, Dr Jones, the CEO of Empire Domus shall be contesting for the seat on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

As of the time of publication, Dr Jones hasn’t shared any flyer to confirm his MP intention however, it is comprehensive spread news that Jones is coming for Keta.

CHECK OUT THE FLYER

