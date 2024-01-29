Dr Grace Boadu fell in the bathroom and … – Another piece of information about the possible cause of death pops up

- Advertisement -

Dr Grace Boadu of Grace Gift Herbal Clinic is dead. In another twist and turn of events, the cause of her death that has come up is weird.

It points out that Dr Grace Boadu fell in the bathroom while she was about to wash down and possibly could have hit her head on the floor.

This new development about the cause of death has since brought Ghanaians to tears.

Ghanaians are mourning the loss of a renowned philanthropist and herbalist, Dr. Grace Boadu, founder of Grace Gift Herbal Clinic.

The sad news of her passing was first reported by Kessben FM on its social media platforms, revealing that Dr. Grace Boadu succumbed to a prolonged illness just a few hours ago.

Until her death, Dr. Grace Boadu was a well-known herbalist and philanthropist.

The late herbalist gained recognition for her contributions to healthcare, particularly through her establishment, of Grace Gift Herbal Clinic.