Dr Grace Boadu of Grace Gift Herbal Clinic dies

Dr Grace Boadu of Grace Gift Herbal Clinic has reportedly died.

The sad news was first published on the internet by Kessben FM on its social media platforms.

As reported, Dr Grace Boadu passed away just a few hours ago after battling a prolonged illness.

Ghanaians on the internet have taken to their various social media timelines to sympathise with the bereaved family.

The country has lost a great heroine and philanthropist. Recall that just last November, she donated Ghc10,000 to the ‘Heal Okomfo Anokye Project’ initiated by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

