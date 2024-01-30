- Advertisement -

The brother of the late CEO of Grace Gift Herbal Hospital has disclosed in an interview that the death of his sister is now being handled by the Ghana Police Service.

Ghanaians yesterday got hit with the news of the sudden demise of Dr Grace Boadu. This got several people asking questions as to the cause of her death.

The Brother of Grace Boadu identified as Yaw Duah has disclosed that they(the family) also heard about the death of his sister yesterday just like everyone else prompting some family members to rush to her base in Accra.

He explained that at the time the family arrived at her residence in Accra, they were told that the Ghana Police Service was still investigating the cause of death adding that the family did not know the cause of death.

Yaw Duah went on to say that until the police are done with their investigations, they wouldn’t know the cause of death.

Following the death of Grace Boadu, a lot of rumours have gone rife with some people claiming that she slipped in her bathroom leading to her death.

Some others also claimed that she had been seriously ill for some time until her sudden death yesterday.

As it stands now, it’s when the police investigation is concluded before the actual cause of death can be established.