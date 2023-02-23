A former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffuor has picked forms to officially run for the flagbearership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

This comes as the party readies to attempt to take over the reigns of power from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Dr Duffuor joins a growing list of personalities who have picked forms in this regard.

Ahead of the gesture, supporters of the businessman massed up at the NDC Headquarters.

They hoisted posters and placards in solidarity with the NDC stalwart.

The form for Dr Duffour was picked up by the Ashanti Regional Women’s Organiser, Gloria Huze who led a delegation to the party headquarters.

According to her, the politician will be the opposition party’s best bet for the 2024 election as he has the masses’ welfare at heart.

The deadline for picking nominations is Friday, February 24.