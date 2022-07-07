Owner of EIB breaks silence on staffers unpaid salaries

- Advertisement -

The boss of Excellence In Broadcasting (EIB) Network has rejected claims that staff of the company have not been paid for nine months.

Dr Kwabena Duffuor said the staff of the company are owed “arrears not payments of salaries” but the management is working around the clock to pay them soon.

“Since January they [EIB] have been paying them, there is no problem. It’s previous arrears they are talking about. So the management is handling that problem. Arrears and not payment of salaries…,” Dr Duffuor said in an interview with Accra-based Asaase Radio.

His response comes in the wake of the industrial action embarked upon by the staff this week, Dr Duffuor said the staff have been paid their salaries since January of this year.

He added that he was not aware that some staff who participated in the strike had been asked to stay home.

Additionally, the former Finance Minister said the reports about the strike action were an attempt to score cheap political points.

“I have so many companies. I have not had any information that they are not paying themselves … EIB has been there for how many years? For seven to eight years, why will the workers be there and not be treated well?”

“I don’t believe that, it is propaganda, and if I want to support the grassroots of my party (NDC ) what is wrong with that? Do you know what they go through? Go and see what they are going through in the rural areas …” he said.