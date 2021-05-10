type here...
Dr Kwaku Oteng allegedly gifts Akua GMB a car & house to beg her for a comeback

By Mr. Tabernacle
Dr Kwaku Oteng‘s camp seems to be getting all the attention. There’s a new yet alleged report that has surfaced again on social media about the business mogul.

According to the report, Angel Broadcasting Network’s CEO, Dr Kwaku Oteng has allegedly gifted his ex-wife Akua GMB a car and house to beg her for a comeback following their break up.

The hot gossip again points out that the avid businessman and his former wife are already back and are secretly reigniting their fallen relationship hence the gifts to entice her the more.

Below is the screenshot of the reports in fast circulation.

Dr Kwaku Oteng’s relationship with Sally Akua Amoakowaa (Akua GMB) fell on the rocks over alleged infidelity issues.

It came out that the Akua GMB, Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2011 winner was allegedly being beaten and dumped by her husband-Dr Oteng.

This comes after he discovered Akua GMB cheating on him slapped her right inside her office at Angel TV.

Dr. Kwaku Oteng sometime ago stormed the office of his 4th wife with a Schnapp and asked her to invoke curses if she has never cheated on him since they married.

But Akua refused with the explanation that she is a Christian and as such won’t curse herself. This provoked the man forcing him to beat Akua GMB.

Source:GHPAGE

