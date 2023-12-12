type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentDr Kwaku Oteng despite promising to sponsor my show never answered my...
Entertainment

Dr Kwaku Oteng despite promising to sponsor my show never answered my calls – Sonnie Badu

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Dr-Kwaku-Oteng-and-Sonnie-Badu
Dr-Kwaku-Oteng-and-Sonnie-Badu
- Advertisement -

US-based Ghanaian Gospel musician Sonnie Badu despite having a successful show last weekend has revealed some of the things he encountered ahead of the successful show.

According to the musician shortly after the show, even though the show was a success, he had problems with sponsorship and even had to sell his expensive Rolex watch at a cheap price to raise money for the show.

Speaking during an interview on Okay FM, he mentioned that ahead of the concert, he reached out to some top brands and big men in the country to sponsor the show but they all disappointed him.

Citing an example, he mentioned that in an earlier meeting with the CEO of Adonko and ABN Dr Kwaku Oteng, he promised to sponsor the show but he failed to stick to his promise.

Sonnie Badu added that he placed several calls to the phone of Dr Kweku Oteng but none of those calls were answered.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Dr. Badu, meanwhile, recalled lending a variety of assistance to Dr. Oteng.

Reminiscent of honouring Dr Kwaku Oteng in Atlanta, he asserted that he had honoured him more than any other individual in Ghana.

Source:GhPage

TODAY

Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Accra
few clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
83 %
1mph
20 %
Tue
83 °
Wed
88 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways