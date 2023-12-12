- Advertisement -

US-based Ghanaian Gospel musician Sonnie Badu despite having a successful show last weekend has revealed some of the things he encountered ahead of the successful show.

According to the musician shortly after the show, even though the show was a success, he had problems with sponsorship and even had to sell his expensive Rolex watch at a cheap price to raise money for the show.

Speaking during an interview on Okay FM, he mentioned that ahead of the concert, he reached out to some top brands and big men in the country to sponsor the show but they all disappointed him.

Citing an example, he mentioned that in an earlier meeting with the CEO of Adonko and ABN Dr Kwaku Oteng, he promised to sponsor the show but he failed to stick to his promise.

Sonnie Badu added that he placed several calls to the phone of Dr Kweku Oteng but none of those calls were answered.

Dr. Badu, meanwhile, recalled lending a variety of assistance to Dr. Oteng.

Reminiscent of honouring Dr Kwaku Oteng in Atlanta, he asserted that he had honoured him more than any other individual in Ghana.