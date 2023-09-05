Dr Likee Biography: Real name, age, cars, houses, net worth, wife, kids, etc

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

In the world of Ghanaian entertainment, the name Dr. Likee, also known as Akabenezer or Ras Nene, is synonymous with laughter and entertainment.

With a career that began serendipitously, he has become one of the most recognizable figures in the Kumawood Movie Industry, earning acclaim for his versatility in portraying characters ranging from an armed robber to a comedian.

Early Life

Dr. Likee or Akabenezer born Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi is a Ghanaian famous comedian and actor who has starred in over 200 movies and 500 comedy skits.



Dr. Likee was born on April 23, 1980, in Tafo, a suburb of Kumasi, Ashanti Region, he was also raised there.



Akabenezer spent most of his young and adult life at Tafo and had both his primary and secondary education there.



Career

His journey into acting was serendipitous, as he never harboured a passion for the craft initially.

It all began when, one day, two of his friends, Tutu and Daniel Adeyele, were on a movie set, and Dr. Likee went there to pick up his keys from them.

However, fate took an unexpected turn when the director, recognized his potential and offered him a role as a gangster.

DR-LIKEE.

To everyone’s surprise, he aced the role with remarkable finesse.

This fortuitous moment marked the inception of a career that has seen him grace the screen in numerous movies.

Since venturing into the world of acting, Ras Nene, as he is popularly known, has featured in an impressive array of over two hundred movies, solidifying his status as a prolific and versatile talent in the Ghanaian film industry.

He’s now the number one skit maker in the country at the moment following the near collapse of the Ghanaian movie industry.

Wife and Kids

Dr Likee isn’t officially married but has one child with a very beautiful lady whom he has kept from the public domain.

Net Worth

Dr Likee boasts of an estimated net worth of approximately $100,000. This is a testament to his burgeoning success in the entertainment industry.



His diverse sources of income emanate from his illustrious acting career, substantial earnings from his YouTube endeavours, and lucrative ambassadorial deals.



Notably, his financial achievements are underscored by his ownership of garages strategically positioned in both the vibrant cities of Kumasi and Accra, symbolizing his thriving presence in the Ghanaian entertainment landscape.

Cars and Houses

Dr. Likee’s car collection is nothing short of impressive, boasting a fleet that turns heads wherever he goes. Among his prized possessions are some of the most coveted luxury vehicles, including high-performance cars that exemplify his penchant for the finer things in life.

While the specific details of his car collection are known to only a few, it’s not uncommon to spot him cruising through the streets of Kumasi and Accra in some of the most sought-after automobiles, leaving fans and onlookers in awe of his taste and success.

Beyond his automotive passion, Dr Likee has invested in his comfort and lifestyle by acquiring two exquisite homes in strategic locations. One of his residences is situated in Kumasi, the capital of the Ashanti Region, where he has deep roots, having been born and raised in the area. This house is not only a testament to his success but also a symbol of his connection to his hometown.

In addition to his Kumasi residence, Dr. Likee also owns a second home in Accra, the bustling capital city of Ghana.

This marks his presence in the epicentre of the country’s entertainment industry, allowing him to seamlessly navigate the demands of his flourishing career.