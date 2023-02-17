Dr Likee’s picture frames pasted boldly at Lilwin’s private school

- Advertisement -

It is still perceived and believed by Ghanaians especially Kumawood movie lovers that Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin and Akabenezer – Dr Likee are not on good terms.

Recall that somewhere last year rumours sparked on social media that Lilwin and Dr Likee are beefing after they met at an event and refused to talk to each other.

The two later came out to rubbish the beefing claims by asserting that they are still friends and nothing on Earth can make them turn against each other.

The two actors may have subtle bad blood between them yet each has failed to publicly admit it when the question of beef is posed to them.

Even though at their jobs ( on social media) these actors tend to throw shades at each other at the least chance.

Lilwin, some time ago went live on Tiktok to attack Ghanaian YouTube Skit makers with the prime target being Dr Likee.

Lilwin blatantly insulted and called them names in his most recent Tiktok video.

Lilwin additionally challenged them to a street contest as to who amongst them can garner street love and credibility like him therefore they should tone down the foolishness and hatred.

Akabenezer, also in one of his skits finally reacted to Lilwin’s claims that he’s not a star.

Dr Likee mocked Lilwin that he’s jealous of his successes and how his brand has become a household name despite his claims that he’s not yet a celebrity.

Although it wasn’t a planned video to address Lilwin’s attack on him Dr Likee conveniently passed his message across.

Well, it seems the two have smoked the peace pipe secretly. To make believe this, Lilwin has pasted Dr Likee’s picture frame at his school.

Dr Likee’s picture is added to the collection of celebrity photos that have been scattered around the school. Many of these celebs have visited the school, but Dr Likee is yet to.

