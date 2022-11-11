type here...
Dr Likee shows his fair-skin girlfriend

By Albert
Ghanaian skit maker Akabenezer aka Dr Likee, has shown a woman who is believed to be his girlfriend.

Pictures of the fair skin lady were shared on social media and many have been reacting to it.

Many have reacted by stating that Dr Likee prefers light skin women over dark-skin women reason he went for the lady.

Also, others believe the lady only considered Dr Likee because he has become successful with his skits and more famous.

Check out the photos below…

Also, it is believed the photos are a scene from a music video.

