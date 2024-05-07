Dr. Likee’s directors have been chopping the actresses they work with- actress reveals

A fast-rising Kumawood actress identified as Gynel has dropped a bombshell about the directors around Kumawood actor, Dr. Likee.

Speaking in an interview with Rashard on Gh Page TV, Gynel revealed why the movie industry keeps mitigating, even though many have falsified such claims.

Gynel has attributed the dwindling of the industry to the fact that some directors have an affair with the actresses they work with.

Talking about her personal experience, Gynel said she was seen as an outcast when she joined Dr. Likee’s team.

According to her, instead of ensuring teamwork among themselves, the ladies at the camp were at loggerheads with her.

She claims the actresses were in serious relationships with the movie directors, so, any lady that was close to the directors was hated.

In her opinion, Gynel believes this has contributed greatly to the fall of the Kumawood movie industry.