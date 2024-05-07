Dr. Likee’s directors hate themselves, everything they do on screen is fake- actress reveals

Gynel, a fast-rising Kumawood actress from the camp of Dr. Likee, formerly known as Ras Nene has revealed that things are not the same as they appear on the surface.

Speaking with Rashard on Gh Page TV, Gynel disclosed that the Kumawood directors from the camp of Dr. Likee hate each other.

According to her, the directors are so selfish that they get angry when they see another director using an actress or actor.

She claims from her personal experience, that she last went to work with Borbor when the CEO of Ama Ghana TV got annoyed, questioning why she would go and act with Borbor.

She subtly disclosed that videos of the directors acting like they love one another are fake and should be swept under the canopy.