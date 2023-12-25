Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia storms Akwaaba Village to support Afua Asantewaa’s Singathon – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

The Vice-President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia stormed the Akwaaba Village to show support to Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum at her Singathon challenge.

The budding journalist took a bold step and is set to put Ghana on the map after her application for the Longest Singathon was approved and accepted by the Guinness World Record.

Multiple Ghanaian celebrities and well wishers have also thronged the venue to cheer Afua Asantewaa on as the journey ahead is not one for the faint hearted.

The visit by the second Gentleman of the land is a big deal as many believe it’ll boost her morale and urge her to go for gold.

Afua has as at when this article was published done 41 hours of the challenge with 60 hours more to go.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Check out the video below