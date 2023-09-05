Dr Osei Kwame Despite Biography: Real name, age, net worth, cars, houses, wives, kids etc

- Advertisement -

Dr. Osei Kwame Despite is a prominent Ghanaian business magnate who has etched his name into the annals of African entrepreneurship with a remarkable journey marked by vision, innovation, and resilience.

His life story is a testament to the fact that anything can be achieved in life through dedication and hard work.

Early Life and Education:



Dr. Osei Kwame Despite was born on February 2, 1962, in the humble town of Agona Wiamoase in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

His journey to success began with modest beginnings. He had his primary education in the village but showed an early aptitude for entrepreneurship.

The Rise in Media Empire:



Despite’s entrepreneurial acumen at an early age led him to establish the Despite Group of Companies, a conglomerate with interests spanning various sectors, including media, finance, and real estate.

The jewel in his corporate crown is undoubtedly Peace FM, a popular radio station he founded in 1999.

Under his astute leadership, Peace FM quickly became a household name in Ghana and played a pivotal role in shaping the country’s media landscape.

The station’s unique blend of news, entertainment, and innovative programmes resonates with a broad audience.

With his fingers firmly on media consumption trends, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite expanded his media holdings to include UTV, Okay FM, Neat FM, and Hello FM – Therefore creating the Despite Media Group.

This diversified media conglomerate reaches millions of Ghanaians daily, offering a rich tapestry of news, entertainment, and informative content.

Beyond Media:



Although media remains his most prominent venture, Dr. Despite’s business interests extend beyond this sector.

He has invested substantially in the banking industry through Despite Group’s holdings in Special Investment Limited (SIL), a financial institution that provides valuable banking and investment services to Ghanaians.

He’s also the founder of U2 Company Limited (Iodated Salt Production), Neat Foods Company Limited (which produces and markets NEAT Fufu, NEAT Banku, NEAT Abenkwan, NEAT Hausa Koko, NEAT Diary Products) and more.

Despite’s foray into real estate development further exemplifies his vision for a prosperous Ghana.

Philanthropy and Recognition:



Dr Osei Kwame Despite’s success has not only fueled his business empire but also allowed him to contribute significantly to Ghana’s growth and development.

His philanthropic endeavours include giving to the poor, widows and orphans.

His outstanding achievements have earned him numerous accolades and honours, including the Order of the Star of Africa from the President of the Republic of Ghana.

These recognitions underscore his status as an exemplary leader and contributor to the nation’s advancement

He was awarded the Best Entrepreneur for Multimedia by the Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana under the auspices of the Ministry of Trade and Industries in 2013.

Despite Networth

Dr Osei Kwame is believed to be worth around $800 million.

Cars and houses

Osei-Kwame may be soft-spoken, but he is not afraid to splash his money, as was witnessed when he gifted two mansions to his sisters.

He has many properties, including houses and cars. He is known for many luxury houses and mansions in Ghana. In 2019, he unveiled a multi-million dollar mansion in Accra.



The car collection of the businessman is as impressive as anyone can imagine. He owns a Brabus car which he recently acquired. Brabus produces cars like Mercedes-Benz, Smart, and Maybach. Some of the cars he owns include: Lykan Hypersport, Rolls Royce Sweptail Lamborghini Veneno Roadster, Bugatti Chiron, Bugatti La Voiture Noire

Wives and Kids

Despite is a polygamous man with 2 wives and 9 kids.