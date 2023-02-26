type here...
Lifestyle

Dr Osei Kwame Despite outdoor latest most expensive Vintage car

By Mr. Tabernacle
Dr Osei Kwame Despite as we all know is a lover of cars. Not just any car but expensive ones worth billions of cedis.

The Despite Group of Companies CEO on the regular likes to pull up at events or public places in some classic and rare Vintage cars that may have a few of its kind in the world.

He loves the attention. He has the class. He’s got the money and he has what it takes to buy and maintain these rides. Despite is super rich.

Once again, the opulent businessman stormed the media with another expensive one of its kind vintage car when he graced the 60th birthday of K. Badu.

In a video that has surfaced online, Despite and Dr Ofori Sarpong arrived in a Mercedes Benz 190 SL car to the party which was held at East Legon.

Dr Ofori Sarpong was captured driving the luxury car, while Despite was seated in the passenger seat beside him.

They arrived at the venue with other members of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club who also showed up in plush cars.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

@nationsblogger1

nationslive: Dr.Osei Kwame Despite and some members of the East Legon Executive fitness club just arrived at the ongoing 60th birthday of Dr. K.Badu #akapella39#Nationsblogger #firstladyus?? #puppynoraus

? Sika – Daddy Lumba

    Source:GHPAGE

    Sunday, February 26, 2023
