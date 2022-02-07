Dr. Osei Kwame Despite speaks for the first time in a long while following his 60th birthday- Here’s what he said

- Advertisement -

You’ll agree with me that Dr. Osei Kwame Despite unlike other rich business moguls in Ghana hardly speaks in public or grants interviews.

He owns a chain of media companies but he finds it hard to appear on any of them to talk or address issues.

One may wonder why Despite keeps off from interviews. He only announces his presence with benevolent deeds and the display of wealth and class, flaunting expensive cars.

Well, the opulent man has broken the chain after many years. Dr. Osei has finally granted an interview and spoke to the hearing of the people.

Speaking to Happy FM after he was caught unawares on his usual Sunday hang out with his East Legon Club Members, Despite spoke on his character.

In the interview, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite was asked about his humble character and he answered: “I started from nowhere and in reality I’m humble and I don’t discriminate.”

The video has since gone viral and social media users have reacted in surprise after seeing the businessman speak after many years.