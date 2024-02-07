- Advertisement -

Canadian rapper Drake has broken his silence on his leaked tape that went viral on social media hours ago.

The multiple award-winning artiste yesterday was trending all over social media after a tape of his masturbating found its way on social media.

In the video, Drake can be seen laying on the bed and watching a video on his phone suspected to be porn.

While watching the suspected porn video on his phone, Drake was busily masturbating.

In a new development, the rapper has opened up about the video and this was revealed by Kick Streamer Adin Ross who disclosed that he reached out to the rapper through a voice note about the video.

He shared this with Drake; “We was just looking at the s**t. It’s like crazy bro, like god damn. You’re blessed with your voice, you’re blessed with performing, you’re blessed to be you, you’re blessed to be number one and you’re also blessed to have a f**king missile’

Adin Ross added that Drake only responded by sending him eight laughing emojis and that was all.

It is said Drake is likely to use the voice note as the intro for his upcoming album.