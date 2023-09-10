Drake looses $500,000 bet as Sean Strickland whips Israel Adesanya mercilessly

- Advertisement -

The much anticipated bout between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland took play park earlier tonight and came out with a shocking turn of event.

Recall Ghpage.com reporting that Drake has placed a hefty $500,000 bet on the game? The sad news now is he has lost his money.

Drake placed the bet on Adesanya to win the bout by way of Knockout but he lost as Sean dominated 5 out of the 5 rounds.

This loss comes as a big surprise as Adesanya was using this matchup to prepare for a bigger opponent. He has lost his title and hopes to come back stronger in a rematch.